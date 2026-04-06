Carl Clark; a name as common sounding as Joe Smith. His story is not of the normal fare however. Clark claims in online interviews that he worked for decades as a freelance intelligence operative - CIA until 1997, then Mossad, MI5, and other agencies. His job was infiltrating groups and ruining people’s lives. Mom would have been proud. In a 2010 interview with Raum & Zeit magazine, he described using advanced electromagnetic weapons and surveillance techniques that sound like science fiction but match what targeted individuals report today.

The bombshell? Clark says targets weren’t selected because they were criminals or threats. “The only reason I could come up with for them having been selected as targets was their DNA or their blood.”

So what they’re going after those with web feet or something? No, those wouldn’t be a potential issue for an over-authoritative government. Then a previous article of mine popped up in my mind. In 1958 psychologist Lawrence Kohlberg released a seminal piece of work on moral development that became known as Kohlberg’s Six Stages. He broke down how people reason about ethics into those stages, and it revealed something awful- most people never get past stage 4.

Stages 1-4 are basically:

Don’t get caught

What’s in it for me?

Go along to get along

Obey the laws or else

Stages 1-4 require parenting at all times. They require guard rails and incentivizing behavioral cues.



But stages 5-6 are where things get dangerous for power structures:

Question unjust systems

Follow your own moral code even if it breaks laws

Sound familiar? These are exactly the kinds of people who become whistleblowers, revolutionaries, and serious activists. The incorruptible ones that can’t be bought or scared off. They govern themselves.

Now put Clark’s DNA claim together with Kohlberg’s stages. What if they’ve figured out which genetic markers correlate with stages 5-6 thinking? They’re not just targeting behavior - they’re targeting potential.

This would explain why some people get hit harder than others in the TI community. It’s not random - it’s systematic filtering of anyone with the genetic makeup to develop advanced moral reasoning.

When Clark talks about DNA interest from intelligence agencies, he wasn’t just talking about general intelligence - they were looking for specific genetic markers for people who might actually grow a conscience that overrides their programming.



Clark’s credibility can be debated. The idea cannot be dismissed so easily. Even stripped of its source, it presents a compelling explanation for the underlying “why” behind the pattern.

The targeting program is not about punishment, but prevention. Stop the troublemakers before they even realize they’re troublemakers.

So then these programs are literally trying to breed morality out of the population. Not by changing minds, but by identifying and removing the genetic potential for advanced ethical reasoning from the gene pool.

Evil has been overachieving.





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