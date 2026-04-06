Hollis Graye’s Substack

Hollis Graye’s Substack

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Ty's avatar
Ty
8d

They love artists and writers and people who think for themselves and have strong morality. They simply want to control everything, like the music industry, publishing, etc. they need to be eradicated once and for all! Thank you buddy.

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2 replies by Kevin Boykin
Jeff C Smith's avatar
Jeff C Smith
2d

Absolutely correct 👍

The overachieving must come to an end now!!!

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